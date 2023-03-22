Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Sells 314 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 150,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

