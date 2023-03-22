Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $126.62.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.