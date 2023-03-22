Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $176.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

