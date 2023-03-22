Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Buys 44,784 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 629.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,784 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.