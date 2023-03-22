Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,835 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average is $99.79. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $100.08.

