United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.19.

UPS traded up $3.30 on Tuesday, hitting $186.79. 2,964,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,595. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $223.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.28 and a 200-day moving average of $178.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

