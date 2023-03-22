Uniswap Reaches Market Cap of $4.81 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and $89.85 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.31 or 0.00022347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.68 or 0.00285741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011918 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000705 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00015907 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000631 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000224 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

