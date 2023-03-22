UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.16. 3,660,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 6,152,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,319,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,371,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in UiPath by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,790 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in UiPath by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,234 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

