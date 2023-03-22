UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

About UBS Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in UBS Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 290,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.