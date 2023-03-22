Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,374 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,957,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,852,813. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

