U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Shares Down 2.6%

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.50. 171,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 281,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $542.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.09 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises
US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.
