U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Shares Down 2.6%

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.50. 171,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 281,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $542.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.09 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Xpress Enterprises

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 1,393,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 78,841 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 21,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

