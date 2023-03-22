U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Shares Up 2.3%

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $17.16. 48,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 29,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $90.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Get U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.56% of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.