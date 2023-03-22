Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

RPV traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $73.44. 149,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,679. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $90.04.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

