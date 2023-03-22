Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,117 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,867 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $113,573,000 after buying an additional 68,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,201,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $75,283,000 after buying an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,311,704 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $47,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,150,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.69. 259,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,184. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

