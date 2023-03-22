Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,871 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEG. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 125,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,942. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Further Reading

