Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Danaher by 13,959.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,034 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Danaher by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 23,726.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 788,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Danaher by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,982,000 after purchasing an additional 567,259 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $3.99 on Wednesday, hitting $252.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,052. The company has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

