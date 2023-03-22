Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $369,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.62. 748,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,655. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.27 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

