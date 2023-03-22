Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,182 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.84% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 208.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after buying an additional 65,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 228.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $107.87 and a one year high of $147.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.07.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.
