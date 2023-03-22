Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up 1.0% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Savior LLC raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 171,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 25,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at about $305,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 28,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,477. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $35.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52.

