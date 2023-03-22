Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,904 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 280.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,161 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,585,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 11.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,869,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,125,000 after purchasing an additional 781,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6,167.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 772,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.05. 230,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,290. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.