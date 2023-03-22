Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Price Target Lowered to GBX 140 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

Trustpilot Group Price Performance

Trustpilot Group stock traded down GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 90.40 ($1.11). 230,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,678. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.62. Trustpilot Group has a 12 month low of GBX 51.85 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 162.90 ($2.00). The stock has a market cap of £376.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2,971.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.