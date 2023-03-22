Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Tredegar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE TG opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $304.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. Tredegar has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 115,654.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,655,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,628,899 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Tredegar by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,195,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after acquiring an additional 176,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tredegar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tredegar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tredegar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

