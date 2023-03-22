Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Tredegar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Tredegar Stock Performance
NYSE TG opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $304.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. Tredegar has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $13.08.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tredegar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Tredegar
Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.
