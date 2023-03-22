Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 9,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 65,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Treasury Metals from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31.

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project, which covers approximately 7,601 hectares located east of Dryden in northwestern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

