Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.36. 202,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.56. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

