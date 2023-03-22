Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Lifted by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

