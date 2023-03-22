Tourmaline Oil (TOU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Tourmaline Oil (TSE: TOU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/8/2023 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$95.00 to C$90.00.
- 3/2/2023 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$85.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2023 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2023 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.00 to C$77.00.
Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 1.1 %
TOU stock traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 585,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,238. The firm has a market cap of C$18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$52.34 and a 1-year high of C$84.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.22.
Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 7.70%.
Insider Activity at Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.