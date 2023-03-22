Tourmaline Oil (TOU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Tourmaline Oil (TSE: TOU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2023 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$95.00 to C$90.00.

3/2/2023 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$85.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.00 to C$77.00.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 1.1 %

TOU stock traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 585,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,238. The firm has a market cap of C$18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$52.34 and a 1-year high of C$84.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.22.

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Oil

In related news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$680,228.15. In related news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$680,228.15. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$68.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,956.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,624,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$591,597,316.63. Insiders have bought a total of 36,620 shares of company stock worth $2,329,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

