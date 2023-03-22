Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Shares Purchased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc. owned 2.15% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 178,400.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 212.1% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Timothy Plan International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TPIF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,806. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17.

About Timothy Plan International ETF

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

