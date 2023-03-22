Tigress Financial Boosts Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Price Target to $17.00

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Tigress Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Mondee in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MOND traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,378. Mondee has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondee during the third quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondee during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

