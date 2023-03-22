Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TRI. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $125.78 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 396,358 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 87.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 25.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 8.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Stories

