The Sandbox Market Capitalization Hits $987.04 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $987.04 million and $138.55 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

