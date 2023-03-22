The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kroger Stock Performance

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,299 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,479 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $48.48. 1,995,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,779. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

