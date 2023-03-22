The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,967 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 241.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded down $4.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.89. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $119.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

