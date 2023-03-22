Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $178.41 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

