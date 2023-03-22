Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $47,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.92. The company had a trading volume of 226,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.67 and its 200-day moving average is $169.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.