Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Shares Up 0.1%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.09. 21,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 39,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Soybean Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 16.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the first quarter worth about $73,000.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

