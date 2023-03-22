Terran Coin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.44 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $5.44 million and $5.23 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terran Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.52 or 0.00354278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,305.80 or 0.25750189 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terran Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terran Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.