TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Achieves Market Cap of $218.86 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $218.86 million and $9.50 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00062248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00041594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018333 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,558,137 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,348,659 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

