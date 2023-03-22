Terra Classic (LUNC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $78.28 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $769.02 million and $78.28 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005152 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003236 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,859,208,344,766 coins and its circulating supply is 5,906,129,707,087 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

