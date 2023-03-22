Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of TME opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

