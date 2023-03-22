TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 90.66% from the stock’s current price.

TELA Bio Trading Up 0.5 %

TELA opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of TELA Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth $83,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 244.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 1,166,367 shares during the last quarter.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

