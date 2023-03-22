TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $48.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $113,957 over the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 90,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,107 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 346,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,503,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.96. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

