TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $48.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.63.
TTGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $113,957 over the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.96. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $85.00.
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
