Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,058,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,847 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.4% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $78,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSM traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,475,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.79. The company has a market cap of $489.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $109.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

