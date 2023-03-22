T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Shares Up 1.5%

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.29. 17,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 7,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Get T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period.

About T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.