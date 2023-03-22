Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.02.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

