Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.01

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 320760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

