Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.64. Approximately 116,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 648,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Summit Hotel Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner acquired 21,870 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,903.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,164.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Summit Hotel Properties news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner bought 21,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hope S. Taitz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,608.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Summit Hotel Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,148,000 after purchasing an additional 599,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,982,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,734,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after acquiring an additional 38,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 78,077 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,171,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 102,719 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.