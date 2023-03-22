Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.51

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and traded as low as $16.90. Sumitomo shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 39,037 shares changing hands.

Sumitomo Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.92%. Research analysts expect that Sumitomo Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

