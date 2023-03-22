Suku Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Suku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. Suku has a total market capitalization of $13.80 million and $1.05 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Suku alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00354260 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,396.72 or 0.25748861 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 74.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Suku Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.