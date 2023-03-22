Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Decreased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.11. The stock had a trading volume of 101,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,969. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

