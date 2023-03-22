Strong One Day Volume Reaches $70,392.57 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Strong token can now be purchased for approximately $9.14 or 0.00032173 BTC on popular exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $70,392.57 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strong has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.56 or 0.00350958 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,308.86 or 0.25508827 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 94.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

